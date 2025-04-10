Joey Daccord News: Tending twine Thursday

Daccord will start on the road versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Daccord will make his fifth straight start. He's 3-1-0 with nine goals allowed over the last four games, though he gave up seven goals versus Utah in his last start. The Golden Knights figure to put up quite a challenge as they try to strengthen their lead in the Pacific Division, though they've scored just 13 goals over their last six games and will be without Jack Eichel (upper body).