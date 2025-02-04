Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord allowed three goals, all in the first period, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames. The 28-year-old will get a chance to redeem himself, but he'll be facing a surging Red Wings team that is 7-2-1 over its last 10 games. Daccord has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, but he's limited opponents to three or fewer goals in five of them.

