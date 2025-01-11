Joey Daccord News: Wins first start since Dec. 22

Daccord made 33 saves in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

It was his first start since Dec. 22; he had missed five games before returning Thursday and playing in relief. Daccord is 13-9-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage in 24 starts this season. Managers can breathe easy that he's back from injury and that he has been able to sustain his excellence from last season. Daccord is a solid fantasy play.