Joey Daccord News: Worst game of season
Daccord stopped 28 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Daccord couldn't sweep the home-and-home set after winning in Anaheim on Monday. The 28-year-old ended up having his worst game of the season -- the five goals allowed were a season high. He's now at a 10-5-1 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 16 starts. Daccord has functioned as the No. 1 goalie in November, but he'll likely split the next two games with Philipp Grubauer as the Kraken visit San Jose on Friday before hosting those same Sharks on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now