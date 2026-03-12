Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Yanked after first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Daccord stopped 12 of 15 shots in the first period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Daccord made his third straight start but struggled once again. He's allowed 13 goals on 78 shots in those games, losing all three, but he's had the majority of the playing time over Philipp Grubauer lately. Daccord is now 18-16-5 with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 39 starts this season. He can be trusted in favorable matchups, so he may find success in this weekend's back-to-back as the Kraken visit the Canucks on Saturday before hosting the Panthers on Sunday. Daccord and Grubauer will likely split those games.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
