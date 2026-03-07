Joey Daccord News: Yields seven goals in loss
Daccord stopped 29 of 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.
Daccord had allowed just six goals over his first three games since the Olympic break. The Senators were able to get to him in this contest, scoring multiple times in each period. Daccord dropped to 18-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Kraken's goaltending usage has been unpredictable this season, and Daccord will need to avoid outings like this to have a chance to reclaim the No. 1 job outright. The Kraken's next game is at home versus the Predators on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 26 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 2610 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More