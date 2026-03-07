Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Yields seven goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Daccord stopped 29 of 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Daccord had allowed just six goals over his first three games since the Olympic break. The Senators were able to get to him in this contest, scoring multiple times in each period. Daccord dropped to 18-14-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Kraken's goaltending usage has been unpredictable this season, and Daccord will need to avoid outings like this to have a chance to reclaim the No. 1 job outright. The Kraken's next game is at home versus the Predators on Tuesday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
