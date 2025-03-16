Joey Daccord News: Yields three goals in overtime loss

Daccord stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Daccord held up well early on, but the Jets were able to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Dylan Samberg then delivered the game-winning tally in overtime, sending Daccord to his fourth loss in five outings. The 28-year-old netminder is now 22-18-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 46 appearances. Daccord and Philipp Grubauer will likely split the next two starts as the Kraken visit the Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Wild on Wednesday for a back-to-back set.