Joey Willis News: Records three points for Milwaukee

Willis scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 6-2 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Willis earned his first three-point effort in the AHL. He has just four goals, 10 assists, 50 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances. The fourth-round pick from 2023 will likely need a lot of developmental time in the AHL before becoming a candidate for a call-up.