Joey Willis headshot

Joey Willis News: Records three points for Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Willis scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 6-2 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Willis earned his first three-point effort in the AHL. He has just four goals, 10 assists, 50 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances. The fourth-round pick from 2023 will likely need a lot of developmental time in the AHL before becoming a candidate for a call-up.

Joey Willis
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now