John Beecher News: Activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Beecher (upper body) was removed from injured reserve on Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Beecher missed 15 games due to the injury sustained in a fight versus Nashville on Jan. 3. The 24-year-old forward will be a candidate to fill bottom-six minutes for the Flames, though he's hardly a lock to be in the lineup.

John Beecher
Calgary Flames
