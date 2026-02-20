John Beecher News: Activated Friday
Beecher (upper body) was removed from injured reserve on Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Beecher missed 15 games due to the injury sustained in a fight versus Nashville on Jan. 3. The 24-year-old forward will be a candidate to fill bottom-six minutes for the Flames, though he's hardly a lock to be in the lineup.
