John Beecher News: Back on scoresheet Thursday

Beecher logged an assist, two shots on goal and one block in 11:23 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Beecher recorded the primary assist on Mark Kastelic's fourth goal of the season in the opening stanza. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Beecher, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 16. The 23-year-old has chipped in two goals, six helpers and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests. Beecher won't offer much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues that offer non-scoring production.