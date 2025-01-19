Fantasy Hockey
John Beecher headshot

John Beecher News: Finds twine in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Beecher scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Beecher ended his 11-game point drought with the tally. This was his first goal since Oct. 16 versus the Avalanche. Beecher had an excellent start to the season with six points over 11 outings in October, but he has followed it up with just three points over his last 34 appearances. The 23-year-old forward has added 54 hits, 40 blocked shots, 27 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role.

John Beecher
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
