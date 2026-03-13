John Beecher News: Nets pair of goals Thursday

Beecher tallied two goals, including a shorthanded goal, fired four shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

Beecher posted his best offensive outing of the season with two goals in the first 21 minutes of Thursday's contest. The second of the two tallies came at a man disadvantage and placed the Flames up by two goals early in the second period. With the pair of goals, the 24-year-old center has three goals, six points, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and 36 blocked shots across 31 games this season. In the six contests he's been healthy following the Olympic break, he has three points, 10 shots on goal and eight blocked shots. He should continue to serve as Calgary's fourth-line center for the remainder of the season.