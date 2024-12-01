John Beecher News: Sets up empty-netter

Beecher recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Beecher snapped a 15-game point drought when he assisted on Cole Koepke's empty-netter. The 23-year-old Beecher had five points over his first five games this season, but he just two assists since. Overall, he's at seven points, 17 shots on net, 29 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances. While he'll likely surpass his 10-point campaign from 2023-24, it doesn't appear his offense will be consistent enough for fantasy managers to roster him.