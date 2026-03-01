John Beecher News: Snags helper Sunday

Beecher posted an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Beecher has reclaimed a fourth-line role following the Olympic break. He was sidelined by an upper-body injury for 15 contests prior to the break. The 24-year-old has a goal, three assists, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 28 appearances between Calgary and Boston this season.