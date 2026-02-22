John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Carlson (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Sunday.

Carlson skated for about 20 minutes Sunday after missing the last two practices for maintenance. He left Washington's 4-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 5 early and still appears to be working himself back from the injury. Carlson has compiled 10 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 84 blocked shots across 55 appearances this season.

John Carlson
Washington Capitals
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
