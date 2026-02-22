John Carlson Injury: Deemed day-to-day
Carlson (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Sunday.
Carlson skated for about 20 minutes Sunday after missing the last two practices for maintenance. He left Washington's 4-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 5 early and still appears to be working himself back from the injury. Carlson has compiled 10 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 84 blocked shots across 55 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More