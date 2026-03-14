John Carlson Injury: Not playing Saturday

Carlson (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlson will miss his 10th straight game due to an injury he sustained before the Olympic break. However, he is close to returning to action and could be an option for Sunday's contest against Montreal. Carlson has 10 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 84 blocked shots in 55 appearances this season.