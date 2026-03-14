John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Carlson (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlson will miss his 10th straight game due to an injury he sustained before the Olympic break. However, he is close to returning to action and could be an option for Sunday's contest against Montreal. Carlson has 10 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 84 blocked shots in 55 appearances this season.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago