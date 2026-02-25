John Carlson Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Carlson (lower body) will not be available versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Carlson is on pace to reach the 50-point threshold for the third straight year and will likely reach his highest point total since 2021-22, when he racked up 71 points. With the blueliner on the shelf, Dylan McIlrath or Declan Chisholm figures to step into the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Philadelphia.
