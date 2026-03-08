John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Set to travel on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:03pm

Carlson (lower body) isn't expected to make his debut with the Ducks until the end of the team's road trip, which begins Tuesday, according to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune on Sunday.

The Ducks' road trip starts Tuesday in Winnipeg and concludes next Sunday in Montreal, so Carlson isn't too far off from making his debut with his new club. Considering that game in Montreal is the second half of a back-to-back set, it seems less likely Carlson will draw into the lineup Saturday in Ottawa, especially since he has been contending with a lower-body injury.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
