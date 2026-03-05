John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Stunning trade to Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Carlson (lower body) was traded to the Ducks from the Capitals on Thursday in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

Carlson had played his entire career with the Capitals since he was drafted 27th overall in 2008. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 771 points and is second in team history with 1,143 games played. This stunning trade will see Carlson head out west, where he'll provide valuable offense as well as veteran experience on a young Ducks team that also has Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas on the right side of the blue line. Carlson's status is uncertain due to his injury, but once he's ready to play, he should be in a top-four role and on one of Anaheim's two power-play units. Carlson will be a free agent this summer.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
3 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago