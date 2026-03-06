John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Won't make team debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Carlson (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Carlson missed the last four games due to a lower-body injury before being traded to the Ducks from the Capitals late Thursday night. He won't join the Ducks until Friday afternoon, and he'll be held out for at least one more matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to make his team debut against the Blues on Sunday, but he should claim a top-four role and time on the power play once he's deemed healthy enough to suit up for Anaheim.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
