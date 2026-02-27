John Carlson headshot

John Carlson Injury: Won't play in back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Carlson (lower body) has been ruled out against the Knights and Canadiens on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Carlson was producing offensively prior to getting hurt, racking up 17 points in his last 17 games, including a trio of power-play assists. With the veteran blueliner unavailable, Jakob Chychrun will feature on the top power-play unit while Rasmus Sandin features with the No. 2 group. Given the length of his injury, Carlson could be a candidate for injured reserve to free up a roster spot for the Caps.

John Carlson
Washington Capitals
