John Carlson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Carlson (lower body) will miss Sunday's game against St. Louis, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Carlson was acquired by Anaheim from Washington on Friday. He missed his final four games with the Capitals before the trade because of the injury, and he also missed Anaheim's game against Montreal on Friday. He had 10 goals and 46 points in 55 outings in 2025-26. When Carlson is ready to make his Ducks debut, he will probably serve in a top-four capacity and as a member of the first power-play unit. His next opportunity to return will come Tuesday in Winnipeg.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
