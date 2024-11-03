John Carlson News: Banks assist Sunday

Carlson registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carlson picked up his third point in his last four games by setting up Alex Ovechkin on the man advantage in the opening frame. Carlson has only been held off the scoresheet three times through 11 contests, and he leads Washington's blueliners in points with nine. The 34-year-old generated 52 points while skating in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, and if he can stay healthy again, he should be able to top that number given his current scoring pace. Carlson's 25:56 of ice time per game comfortably leads the team.