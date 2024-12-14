John Carlson News: Collects hat trick of helpers

Carlson tallied three assists, one on the power-play and logged 23:59 of ice time during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Carlson has been scorching of late even without having Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) to feed pucks to on the power play, having notched a goal and nine points in his last eight games. After leading the NHL in ice time during the 2023-24 season, the Capitals are managing the 36-year-old's minutes a bit more to start 2024-25 and Carlson appears to be flourishing with 23 points in 28 games despite a normal power-play workload.