John Carlson News: Distributes three assists
Carlson logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Carlson now has four helpers over his last three contests. The 36-year-old has stepped into a top-four role and a spot on the power play -- where he had one of his assists Tuesday -- since entering the Ducks' lineup March 15. The defenseman is up to 50 points (10 goals, 40 helpers) with 125 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 60 outings this season. He's topped the 50-point mark in four of the last five years, with the lone exception being 2022-23 when he was limited to 40 appearances.
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