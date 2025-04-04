John Carlson News: Distributes three helpers

Carlson logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It was fitting that Carlson had a hand in both of Alex Ovechkin's goals in this game, which saw Ovechkin pull even with Wayne Gretzky atop the all-time goals leaderboard. Carlson has the second-most assists (156) on goals by Ovechkin, trailing only Nicklas Backstrom's (hip) 279. This was Carlson's first multi-point game since March 9 versus the Kraken, and he's now at 50 points (five goals, 45 assists), 164 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating across 76 appearances in 2024-25. He's on track to pass the 52-point campaign he put together last season.