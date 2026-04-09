John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Earns first career hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Carlson scored three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlson had an even-strength goal in the first period that stood as the game-winner, and he added two power-play tallies in the third. Remarkably, he never had a hat trick in 1,143 games for the Capitals, but it took him just 13 contests for the Ducks to achieve the feat. The blueliner is up to 14 goals, 58 points, 150 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 68 appearances between the two teams this season, including 12 points since he joined Anaheim.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
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