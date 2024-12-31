John Carlson News: Ends drought

Carlson tallied a power-play assist, two blocked shots and three hits during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Carlson's helper on Jakob Chychrun's power-play marker snapped a seven-game point drought for the elder statesman on the Capitals blue line. The 34-year-old defender has nine goals and 30 points in 41 games -- putting him on pace to finish above the 60-point mark for the fourth time in his NHL career.