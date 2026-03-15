John Carlson News: Expected to make Ducks debut
Carlson (lower body) is set to make his Ducks debut Sunday at the Canadiens.
Carlson has been out with a lower-body injury since the start of the post-Olympic schedule. Despite that, he was traded from the only team he has ever known in the Capitals to the Ducks. He is finally set to make his Anaheim debut Sunday in Montreal. The 36-year-old has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games on the season. He will likely see high usage in a top-four role and quarterback Anaheim's top power-play unit.
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