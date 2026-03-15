John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Expected to make Ducks debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Carlson (lower body) is set to make his Ducks debut Sunday at the Canadiens.

Carlson has been out with a lower-body injury since the start of the post-Olympic schedule. Despite that, he was traded from the only team he has ever known in the Capitals to the Ducks. He is finally set to make his Anaheim debut Sunday in Montreal. The 36-year-old has 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games on the season. He will likely see high usage in a top-four role and quarterback Anaheim's top power-play unit.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Carlson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
6 days ago