John Carlson News: Expected to return for Game 1

Carlson (rest) is slated to play in Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against Montreal on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Saturday.

Carlson hasn't been in the lineup since last Saturday, so he should be well rested at this point. He finished the regular season with five goals, 51 points, 49 hits and 131 blocks across 79 outings with Washington. Carlson is projected to skate on the top pairing alongside Jakob Chychrun versus the Canadiens.