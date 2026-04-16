John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Fifth 60-point season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:43pm

Carlson picked up two assists in a 5-4 win over Nashville on Thursday.

It was Carlson's fifth career 60-point season (14 goals, 46 assists). He, Jakob Chychrun and Moritz Seider finished in a tie for 11th in NHL scoring from the blue line. Carlson is in rare air for defenders with so many 60-point campaigns -- the only active defensemen with more are Erik Karlsson (eight) and Brent Burns (six).

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
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