John Carlson News: Five-game, five-assist streak

Carlson tallied an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

He has assists (five) in five consecutive games, which matches his best season streak this season. Carlson continues to pace toward yet another 50-plus point season while blocking a lot of shots. His 3.6 shooting percentage is low this season -- his career average is 6.3. Carlson may see an uptick in goal scoring as Jakob Chychrun's pace slows -- his 12.0 shooting percentage is well above his 7.3 percent career average, and the younger defender has recently gone through his longest goal drought (seven games) of the season.