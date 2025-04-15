John Carlson News: Game-time call Tuesday

Carlson (rest) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Islanders, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Carlson's status for Tuesday's game is up in the air after he was also given a rest day Sunday against the Blue Jackets. Dylan McIlrath will continue to operate in a third-pairing role if Carlson doesn't suit up against the Islanders. Carlson has generated five goals, 51 points and a plus-17 rating across 79 appearances in 2024-25.