John Carlson News: Garners assist in win

Carlson notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Carlson had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games after opening the year on a five-game streak. The 34-year-old set up Nic Dowd late in the third period for an empty-net tally. Carlson has two goals, five assists, 20 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across eight contests this season. His spot on the top power-play unit is likely to be more secure if Jakob Chychrun (upper body) misses time, though Carlson would also have to adjust to a new defensive partner at even strength.