John Carlson News: Garners helpers in win

Carlson provided an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Carlson earned a helper for the fourth straight game when he set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the third period. For the season, Carlson is up to four goals, 29 assists, 112 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-18 rating over 53 contests. He's been steady on offense and should challenge for the 50-point threshold while seeing top-pairing minutes.