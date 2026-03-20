John Carlson News: Gets first point with new team
Carlson logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Carlson helped out on a Cutter Gauthier empty-netter, with the former getting his first point as a Duck in the process. Carlson's Anaheim debut was delayed by his recovery from a lower-body injury, which cost him 10 contests coming out of the Olympic break. The 36-year-old blueliner has taken on a top-four role with power-play time as expected in his first three contests for the Ducks. Overall, he has 47 points, 89 blocked shots, 121 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 58 appearances between the Ducks and the Capitals this season.
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