John Carlson News: Helps on power play

Carlson had a power-play assist, two shots on net, three blocks and one hit in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Carlson combined with Alex Ovechkin on a power play early in the second period that led to Tom Wilson's goal to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. It was the second consecutive game with an assist for Carlson, who has six apples through nine games to go along with two goals.