Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Helps on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 6:41am

Carlson had a power-play assist, two shots on net, three blocks and one hit in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Carlson combined with Alex Ovechkin on a power play early in the second period that led to Tom Wilson's goal to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. It was the second consecutive game with an assist for Carlson, who has six apples through nine games to go along with two goals.

John Carlson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now