John Carlson News: Helps out on power play

Carlson registered a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Carlson set up Dylan Strome's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. With a goal and three helpers over his last eight contests, Carlson continues to chip in decent offense. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 31 versus the Bruins. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to 30 points (10 on the power play), 104 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating across 50 appearances.