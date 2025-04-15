John Carlson News: Not playing again Tuesday
Carlson (rest) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Carlson will miss his second straight game for maintenance purposes, and his availability for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh is unclear. He has compiled five goals, 51 points, 167 shots on net and 131 blocked shots through 79 appearances this season.
