John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Not playing again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Carlson (rest) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Carlson will miss his second straight game for maintenance purposes, and his availability for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh is unclear. He has compiled five goals, 51 points, 167 shots on net and 131 blocked shots through 79 appearances this season.

John Carlson
Washington Capitals
