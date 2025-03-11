John Carlson News: Posts helper in win

Carlson provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Carlson has four helpers over his last three games after contributing the secondary assist to help Aliaksei Protas secure a hat trick with an empty-netter. The 35-year-old Carlson has been as consistent as ever this season, racking up 43 points, 136 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 65 appearances.