John Carlson News: Pots goal

Carlson scored a goal, fired four shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

Carlson stayed hot Monday with his first goal since returning from a lower-body injury on March 15. Over his last six games, the 36-year-old blueliner has eight assists, nine points, 17 shots on net and 12 blocks. Overall, he has 11 goals, 55 points, 136 shots on net and 98 blocked shots across 63 games this season. The 17-year NHL veteran has cemented his role in Anaheim as the lead defenseman on his new team's power play. Carlson is on pace for his first 60-plus-point regular season since the 2021-22 campaign, making him an excellent fantasy option in all leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.