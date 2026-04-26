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John Carlson News: Puts up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Carlson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

This performance puts Carlson at four helpers over four playoff games. He's added five shots on net, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while seeing steady top-four minutes. Carlson was traded from the Capitals at the deadline, and he put up 60 points with 153 shots on net, 106 blocked hots and a plus-9 rating over 71 regular-season appearances. Prior to this year, the 36-year-old gained plenty of playoff experience, earning 21 goals and 78 points over 137 postseason outings with the Capitals, including one run that ended with the Stanley Cup in hand in 2018.

John Carlson
Anaheim Ducks
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