John Carlson News: Registers assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Carlson logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Carlson helped out on a Tom Wilson tally in the first period. The 35-year-old Carlson has five points over his last eight outings. He's up to four goals, 25 helpers, 101 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 47 appearances. Carlson may not match last year's 52-point output, but he should be capable of getting back over the 40-point mark.

