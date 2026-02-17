John Carlson News: Set for return after Olympics

Carlson is expected to return to the lineup following the Olympic break, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

After leaving the Capitals' matchup Feb. 5 with a lower-body injury, Carlson was spotted skating in a regular jersey during Tuesday's morning skate. Prior to the Olympics, the 36-year-old blueliner posted 10 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 84 blocked shots across 55 games this season. With Spencer Carbury indicating that Carlson should be good to go, the veteran defenseman will likely return to his usual role on the team's top defensive pairing at even strength following the Olympic break.