John Carlson News: Still out Thursday
Carlson (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals will play with 13 forwards and five defensemen for their regular-season finale. Carlson has rested the last three games, and while there's no glaring concern about the 35-year-old's status, that much rest will at least raise some eyebrows. Check back on his status before Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Monday.
