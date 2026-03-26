John Carlson News: Supplies two power-play helpers
Carlson logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Carlson has six helpers over the last four contests, with three of those assists coming on the power play. He had a hand in Mikael Granlund's last two goals of his hat trick. Carlson is fitting right in for the Ducks, giving them a reliable veteran presence on the blue line. He's now at 52 points (12 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 61 appearances between the Ducks and the Capitals.
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