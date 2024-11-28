John Carlson News: Tallies in win
Carlson scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
After Charlie Lindgren put the puck in his own net, giving the Lightning a 4-3 lead, Carlson offered a quick response to steady the Capitals. The tally ended his three-game point drought. Carlson is up to three goals, 12 assists, 53 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-13 rating over 22 appearances. His offense could take a hit during Alex Ovechkin's (fibula) absence, but Carlson plays enough minutes in all situations to remain productive in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now