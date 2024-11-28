John Carlson News: Tallies in win

Carlson scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

After Charlie Lindgren put the puck in his own net, giving the Lightning a 4-3 lead, Carlson offered a quick response to steady the Capitals. The tally ended his three-game point drought. Carlson is up to three goals, 12 assists, 53 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-13 rating over 22 appearances. His offense could take a hit during Alex Ovechkin's (fibula) absence, but Carlson plays enough minutes in all situations to remain productive in fantasy.