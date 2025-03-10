John Carlson News: Tallies two helpers in win

Carlson provided two assists, had shots on goal, blocked two shots and served two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Carlson dished out assists on Washington's second and third goals of the game which helped Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael find the back of the net. Overall, the 35-year-old Carlson has 38 assists, 42 points, 134 shots on net and 104 blocks in 64 outings this season. Washington's leader on the blue line has back-to-back games with at least one assist and a total of 13 over his last 15 games. He is tied for 11th in the league in helpers and should be a steady source of offense for the rest of the season. Carlson has good value in all fantasy formats as he looks to match his point total of 52 from a season ago.