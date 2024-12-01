Fantasy Hockey
John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Three helpers in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Carlson notched three assists, one on the power play, and fired a team-high five shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

The veteran blueliner picked up a helper in each period as he recorded his first multi-point performance since Nov. 9. Carlson wraps up the month with a goal and 11 points in 15 contests, and if he can stay healthy he's on track to top 60 points on the season for the first time since 2021-22.

John Carlson
Washington Capitals
