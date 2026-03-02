John Gibson headshot

John Gibson Injury: Believed to be fine after exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Head coach Todd McLellan said after Monday's game against Nashville that Gibson (upper body) is believed to be fine but will be further evaluated when the team returns to Detroit, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson exited Monday's matchup following the first period after taking a shot in his shoulder area. He didn't get feeling back right away but was walking around following the game, and McLellan didn't sound too concerned about the issue. Whether Gibson will be an option for Wednesday's matchup against the Golden Knights remains to be seen, but it at least doesn't sound like the netminder's injury is a long-term concern.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
